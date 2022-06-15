Victory Christian Academy competed and won 79 medals at National Apostolic Christian School Competition (NACSC) at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Twenty-four students from 6th-12th grade brought home eight Gold Medals, 35 Silver Medals, and 36 Bronze Medals. They spent the year practicing and preparing to compete in a variety of sports, music, vocal praise, art, industrial arts, writing, and STEM competitions.
They were proud to represent Victory Christian Academy and Union County in this national competition, the staff of Victory Christian Academy said, and would like to congratulate all of the students on a job well done. These students went above and beyond and they are very proud of their attitudes, their Christian character, and their accomplishments at NACSC.
Here are this year’s winners.
Gold medalists: Alyse Backlin, Layla Bateman, Max Cowsert, Chloe Kiddy, Abby Morgan and Marlee Hamlin.
Silver medalists: Alyse Backlin, Layla Bateman, Ky'Lee Berry, Max Cowsert, Mia Finley, Emma Grace Graham, Samantha Hale, Chloe Kiddy, Braxton Knight, Abbey Morgan, Elly Morgan, Theora Rutledge, Noah Speck, J. J. Speck, Blakely Willis and Lorelai Walker.
Bronze medalists: Alyse Backlin, Layla Bateman, Ky'Lee Berry, Thailan Cameron, Abbey Cowsert, Evan Cruz, Mia Finley, Emma Grace Graham, Samantha Hale, Marlee Hamlin, Chloe Kiddy, Braxton Knight, Abbey Morgan, Elly Morgan, Theora Rutledge, Tai Smith, Noah Speck, J. J. Speck, Blakely Willis, Brayden Willis and Lorelai Walker.
The group offered special thanks to the staff that helped prepare these students and took the time to accompany these students to NACSC, and also to all parents who took time off work to go cheer the students to victory.
Victory Christian Academy is a K3-12th Grade Nationally and Regionally Accredited Academy. VCA is now taking applications for the 2022-2023 School year. If you would like more information, you may contact the office at 662-534-9013 or email vcawarriors@gmail.com.