Blue Mountain beauties

Blue Mountain Christian University senior Annabella Natalini of Caracas, Venezuela, was crowned the winner of the 2023 BMCU Most Beautiful Pageant. On Thursday, April 6, the pageant took place at 7 p.m. in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium in the Administration Building on the Blue Mountain Christian University campus. 

