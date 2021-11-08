Veterans Day holiday to affect some services By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Governmental offices will close Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.Schools and most businesses will remain open but some services will be affected.In New Albany, no solid waste will be collected Thursday. Both the usual Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up Friday instead.In the county outside the city, the garbage collections will proceed as usual Thursday, however. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Service Veterans Day Commerce Company Solid Waste Office Route New Albany Garbage Collection Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 65° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High 69F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 8, 2021 @ 11:10 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Veterans Day holiday to affect some services 1 hr ago East Union Lady Urchins take second in state meet 16 hrs ago East Union Urchins strike early and often in playoff win Nov 5, 2021 Myrtle Sports Myrtle's Gordon gets Defensive POY award Nov 5, 2021 Myrtle Sports Eagles fly past Hawks in hardwood sweep Nov 4, 2021 New Albany MSU cheese holiday shipping sales suspended Nov 3, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists