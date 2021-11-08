Governmental offices will close Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Schools and most businesses will remain open but some services will be affected.

In New Albany, no solid waste will be collected Thursday. Both the usual Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up Friday instead.

In the county outside the city, the garbage collections will proceed as usual Thursday, however.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

