A group of folks got together at the former ARP Church on Cleveland Street this past week to discuss interest in reviving the Historic Northside Neighborhood Association in some form.
That’s good news for the neighborhood and the community at large.
First, the neighborhood is, well, historic and an important part of the city.
It was one of the first areas outside the original settlement of New Albany that was surveyed after the area adjoining downtown to the east.
It has some of the nicest old homes in the city and for many years was a preferred place to live.
When I was a kid, the North Side seemed to be where one might find doctors and lawyers living. I think most of the homes were owner-occupied and the residents good, solid middle- to upper-middle class. The North Side was also anchored by Cleveland Street School and the neighborhood had a variety of small shops and stores.
Of course, things change and neighborhoods can go through cycles.
That happened to the North Side.
Older residents died and younger people moved to more suburban subdivisions outside the old downtown area. As that happened, some structures ceased to be kept up and others became rental property, often to low-income or transient occupants.
By the turn of the century, the North Side had accumulated a lot of rental property in poor condition and the owners were pejoratively referred to as slumlords in some cases. Added to that was a rampart drug problem among those residents.
It was said, with some validity, that police would not go to North Street on a weekend night unless they took at least two cars. In addition to the drugs sales were the sorts of crimes one might expect as users tried to pay for their habits.
It was mostly in response to this that the Historic Northside Neighborhood Association was formed. The group wanted the crime cleaned up and the substandard housing repaired or removed.
The group did have other goals and projects, though. They had cleanup days, community picnics and holiday home tours, for instance.
But gradually the crime and drug problems decreased, the housing got better and the group more or less faded away after the problems did.
But, somehow, for some people, the former troubled reputation of the neighborhood hung on.
Today, the North Side has very little crime that I am aware of. Several of the historic old homes are undergoing renovation at any given time and several more are scheduled. Local property values are increasing and younger families are seeing the value of fixing up an historic home with good bones over building a new one.
The North Side now has the Northeast campus where one can get an Associate degree without ever leaving the New Albany City Limits, the Alabama Street Park has been upgraded and the growing Union County Heritage Museum has become a center of culture and historic preservation for the community.
So, perhaps the biggest problem the North Side faces now is well-meaning but mistaken people who warn others that buying a home and living in the neighbor is not a good or safe choice.
It looks like the group that met this past week has the enthusiasm and organization to revitalize the association and that group should grow with time.
They already are considering a variety of projects to benefit the neighborhood and community at large, but their biggest hurdle may be overcoming the neighborhood’s long-ago reputation.
Any naysayers should attend the next meeting and see the new, real face of the Historic North Side. It’s a pretty good place to live.
