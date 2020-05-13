Vicky Jamieson

Vicky Elizabeth Nix Jamieson
UNION COUNTY -- Vicky Elizabeth Nix Jamieson, 64, resident of New Albany, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
In compliance with the Corona virus regulations, a family service remembering the life of Vicky was at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Highway 30 and West Bankhead. There will be a private burial in the family cemetery.
Vicky was born April 19, 1956 in New Albany, the daughter of the late James Orville and Leona Jones Nix. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian and lifelong resident of Union County, Vicky will be remembered as an avid reader who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and educational television programs.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Brady of New Albany, three sons, Dawayne Priest and Keith Plunkett, both of Okolona and Bo Brady of Falkner, a sister, Barbara Mason of New Albany, two brothers, Charles Raines and Jimmy Nix, both of New Albany, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
