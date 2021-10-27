Victory Christian Academy announces honor roll Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the list of students on honor roll for the first nine weeks at Victory Christian Academy.A Honor Roll:Hayes Hamlin, Raelynn Kiddy, Harper Foster, Kalynn Booth, Ashton Coxey, Addison McMillen, Kallie Rodgers, Alivia Walker, Eli Whitten, Noah Speck;Max Cowsert, Emma Grace Graham, Alyse Backlin, Sierra Ackley, Samantha Hale, Abbey Cowsert, Gracie Woolam, Marlee Hamlin, Spencer Herring, Braxton Knight;Ariel West, Evan Cruz, Blakeley Willis and Cameran CoxeyB Honor Roll:Kyra Cook, Khaleel Holt, Adalyn Rodgers, Kynz'Lee Berry, Ashton Alexander, Jaxon Hill, Taylor Tucker, Kay'Lee Berry, Mason Smith, Jackson Holcomb;Abby Morgan, Elly Morgan, Cross Hamlin, JJ Speck, Will Tucker, Loralei Walker, Theroa Rutledge, Thailan Cameron, Landen Browning; John Herring, Jade MacKenzie, Caleb Neal, and Brayden Willis. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 61° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.. Tonight Rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 11:24 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC to honor high-scoring seniors with luncheon 1 hr ago New Albany Mississippi Heritage Trust announces the 13th List of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi 1 hr ago New Albany New Albany woman leans on online community for support during breast cancer fight 1 hr ago New Albany House Speaker talks medical marijuana and income tax 1 hr ago New Albany Cox to be executed for 2010 murder of wife, kidnapping and assault of children 1 hr ago New Albany City planning three days of holiday events this week 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists