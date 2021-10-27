Here's the list of students on honor roll for the first nine weeks at Victory Christian Academy.

A Honor Roll:

Hayes Hamlin, Raelynn Kiddy, Harper Foster, Kalynn Booth, Ashton Coxey, Addison McMillen, Kallie Rodgers, Alivia Walker, Eli Whitten, Noah Speck;

Max Cowsert, Emma Grace Graham, Alyse Backlin, Sierra Ackley, Samantha Hale, Abbey Cowsert, Gracie Woolam, Marlee Hamlin, Spencer Herring, Braxton Knight;

Ariel West, Evan Cruz, Blakeley Willis and Cameran Coxey

B Honor Roll:

Kyra Cook, Khaleel Holt, Adalyn Rodgers, Kynz'Lee Berry, Ashton Alexander, Jaxon Hill, Taylor Tucker, Kay'Lee Berry, Mason Smith, Jackson Holcomb;

Abby Morgan, Elly Morgan, Cross Hamlin, JJ Speck, Will Tucker, Loralei Walker, Theroa Rutledge, Thailan Cameron, Landen Browning; John Herring, Jade MacKenzie, Caleb Neal, and Brayden Willis.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

