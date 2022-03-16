Below is the list of 3rd nine week's honor roll students from Victory Christian Academy.

A Honor Roll:

Braxton Knight, Marlee Hamlin, Ashton Alexander, Harper Foster, Hayes Hamlin, RaeLynn Kiddy, Spencer Herring, Sierra Ackley, Max Cowsert, Noah Speck, Samantha Hale, Emma Grace Graham, Abbey Cowsert, Gracie Woolam, Kay’Lee Berry, Kalynn Booth, Maddison Cole, Addison McMillen, Kallie Rodgers, Alivia Walker, Eli Whitten and Evan Cruz 

B Honor Roll:

Ashton Coxey, Alli Blinson, Chloe Kiddy, Thailan Cameron, Theora Rutledge, Landen Browning, Brayden Willis, Ariel West, Kynz’Lee Berry, Kyra Cook, Jaxon Hill, Allura Holt, Wyley Jeter, Adalyn Rodgers, Taylor Tucker, Blakeley Willis, Abby Morgan, Elly Morgan, Alyse Backlin, Layla Bateman, Ky’Lee Berry, Cross Hamlin, Will Tucker, Loralei Walker and Malachi Speck.      

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus