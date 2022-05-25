Samantha Hale – Victory Christian Academy Valedictorian
Parents: Mickey & Sonya Hale
Sibling: Allison
Grandparents: Doris & Bill Chism and Bill & the late Shirley Hale
Samantha plans to attend Northeast Community College to major in elementary education with hopes of becoming a kindergarten teacher.
Her favorite memories of high school include playing volleyball and working in the coffee shop.
Samantha is involved in Core Volleyball, and her accomplishments include highest average in English, Algebra, Biology, Geometry, History, and Bible, Volleyball MVP, best hitter, best passer, best server, Warrior Award, and most improved, as well as the VCA Christian Character award.
In her spare time, she enjoys working at 116 North Coffee, singing, and playing piano.
Emma Grace Graham – Victory Christian Academy Salutatorian
Parents: Corey & Donna Graham
Siblings: Tyler, Drake, & Tag
Grandparents: Steve & Glenda Denton and Barbara Tidwell
Emma Grace plans to attend Northeast Community College to major in dental hygiene.
Her favorite memories of high school include working in the coffee shop and attending NACSC Competition.
Emma Grace is involved in Core Volleyball, music, sign team, and her accomplishments include the DAR award, best blocker in volleyball, music award, A honor roll, as well as the VCA Christian Character award.
In her spare time, she enjoys working, playing with her nieces & nephews, music, and church. She recently got engaged and will be planning her wedding soon!
Alyse Backlin – Victory Christian Academy Salutatorian
Parents: Roger & Susan Sappington and the late Dawain Backlin
Siblings: Arianna, Ariel, and Leah
Grandparents: Darwin & Virgie Backlin and Martha & Jessie Criddle
Alyse plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College to major in business.
She’s involved in Core Volleyball, sign team, music, and has accomplished honor roll
In her spare time, she works at Nina’s Bakery Bliss, and enjoys spending time with her sister, nieces, & nephew.
