A Quilts of Valor program was held Sunday, Dec. 5, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Quilts of Valor was created as a way to both honor and offer comfort to Viet Nam veterans, many of whom suffered as a result of their service and may have returned home to be reviled by some.
The program was started in 2005 by Viet Nam veteran Gail Belmont with a single quilt and has grown with volunteers throughout the country making quilts to be given away.
The local originator of the program is Eleta Grimmett. She had been making quilts for years and taking wome to present at an annual patriotic RV meeting in Texas. “I wanted to do something with my sewing,” she said, but then the Covid pandemic prevented her making the Texas journey.
Instead, she presented her quilt to a 91-year-old veteran here as her first Quilt of Valor.
“I had no idea something so insignificant could make such a profound difference in someone’s life,” she said. This discovery led her to call veteran Sue Morrisson, who put her in contact with veterans’ service officer Mike Bennett and the local Quilts of Valor program really took shape here.
“I decided I wanted to make quilts for our Viet Nam veterans,” she said, and was surprised to learn there were about 80. This program would bring the total who have been presented quilts to 48, so another ceremony will be planned later.
The formal foundation was helped by a woman who had served in Afghanistan having a vision of a soldier sitting on a bed, feeling despair and fighting demons, Grimmett said. Then she saw the soldier with a quilt. “It seemed to comfort and protect and ward off war demons,” she said. “It was a quilt of healing.”
When quilts are presented during a ceremony, they are draped over the recipient’s shoulders to symbolize the wish to comfort, protect and heal. Each quilt is different and Grimmett emphasized they are to be used, not just looked at or put away.
Twelve veterans were honored Sunday with 11 of the able to be present. Veterans service officer Bennett provided information about the military career of each including type of service and honors. As the quilt was presented, he read a brief statement related to the mission of Quilts of Valor:
“On behalf of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, we wish to recognize you for your service to our nation. We consider it a privilege to honor you though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America. As an expression of our gratitude, we award you the Quilt of Valor.”
Honorees included Bobby Lee Gregory, U. S. Army; Patrick Dennis James, U. S. Marine Corps; Marvin Jackson McWhorter, U. S. Army; Carroll Dean Thompson, U. S. Army; Robert Thomas Wilhite, U. S. Air Force; William Lewis Wooten, U. S. Army; James Edward Dean, U. S. Army; David Wayne Roberts, U. S. Air Force; Robert Mitchell Roberts, U. S. Air Force; Joe Lance Roberts, U. S Army, James Allen Roberts, U. S. Air Force and William Franklin Douell, U. S. Army, who was not present.
Bennett noted that the four Robertses were all from the same family with a military history. The honorees combined earned more than 80 total service awards including five bronze stars and two silver stars.
Bennett also read the names of the nine Union County casualties from that undeclared war. They were Larry Lee Page, Roland Hayes Howell, James Daniel McWhorter, Larry Earl Adams, Terry Lee Armstrong, John Wayne Cowart, Charles McClame Shumpert, Joe Raymond Roberts Jr. and Guy M. Houston Jr.
The presentation drew emotional responses from the recipients as well as those attending. Some said it was the first time they had been really shown appreciation for their service appreciated the intended healing spirit behind the quilts.
As the program concluded, members from the audience got up and walked down the line of veterans, personally thanking each for their service and sacrifice for us all.
First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Andrew Chesteen gave the invocation followed by the National Anthem performed by Paid in Full and Jeff Crews leading the Pledge of Allegiance.