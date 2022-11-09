Virginia Jones Carter, 80, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 19, 1942, in New Albany, MS to Richard Jones and Ruth Pennebaker Jones. She taught elementary school for 34 years and is remembered by her students as a loving and caring teacher. She was a talented pianist and played for her church, vacation Bible school, and many musical groups over the years. She was also an outstanding cook and loved getting recipe ideas from cookbooks, magazines, television shows, and online. She was an amazing baker, and her pound cake was second to none. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. She was a lifelong, devoted member of Ebenezer A.R.P. Church in Blue Mountain, MS.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at United Funeral Service with visitation from 11:00 am until the start of the service. Reverend Bill Everett from Ebenezer A.R.P. Church will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer A.R.P. Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Morris Carter; a son, Michael Carter, two daughters, Carolyn Montgomery (Tye) and Myra Pannell (Stephen); one sister, Martha Cook (D.L.); seven grandchildren, Mattie Steinwinder (Jeff), Brandon Montgomery (Bailey), Erin Michael Brown (Matt), Ruth Montgomery, Rob Montgomery, Luke Pannell, and Lauren Pannell; one great granddaughter, Catherine "Kit" Steinwinder, and another on the way, and a host of nieces and nephews.
