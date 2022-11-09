Virginia Jones Carter, 80, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 19, 1942, in New Albany, MS to Richard Jones and Ruth Pennebaker Jones. She taught elementary school for 34 years and is remembered by her students as a loving and caring teacher. She was a talented pianist and played for her church, vacation Bible school, and many musical groups over the years. She was also an outstanding cook and loved getting recipe ideas from cookbooks, magazines, television shows, and online. She was an amazing baker, and her pound cake was second to none. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. She was a lifelong, devoted member of Ebenezer A.R.P. Church in Blue Mountain, MS.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you