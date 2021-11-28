If you are interested in virtual reality and STEM activities, come to the Union County Heritage Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and participate in all the activities at Family Science Day.
The museum is partnering with the University of Mississippi Center for Math and Science, McClean Institute and Lobaki Inc., which develops training and education virtual reality experiences. The event is targeting 3rd through 6th grade students.
Virtual reality engages the viewer in 3-D worlds. Applications of virtual reality allow plant managers and other aspects of manufacturing to model, simulate and optimize operations in a factory environment. The viewer interacts with the content as if it is real. Other application of VR includes entertainment, military training, sports, education, medical training, and in mental health.
The museum will offer the opportunity to the public to experience VR as well as create with Legos, robotics and participate in other STEM activities such as the Marshmallow Tower Challenge.
STEM education has the component of problem-solving challenges as well as the opportunity to create. The activities that the museum is offering have a little bit of all of the above - the opportunity to experience new technology, the challenges of critical thinking as well having fun.
The public is invited to this free event that is made possible through the partnership of the University of Mississippi as well as the museum’s community partners.
Union County Heritage Museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany, Miss. For more information call 662-538-0014.
The McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement advances transformative service throughout the University and fights poverty through education in Mississippi.
The UM School for Math and Science Mission: To improve mathematics and science education in Mississippi by fostering interaction between academic and K-12 education communities, supporting the implementation of research-based methods in the classroom and promoting interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
In 2008, Gov. Haley Barbour shared a vision with the leadership of the University of Mississippi and Toyota Motor Corp and together they established the Center for Manufacturing Excellence, a center created to provide students with the academic and real world experience needed to be successful leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs in modern manufacturing.