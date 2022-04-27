The 2022 New Albany Gazette Visitor’s Guides have arrived from the printer and are being distributed to various businesses and offices around town.
The 88-page, pocket-friendly guide is filled with information about what to see, where to stay, where to eat and where to shop. There’s also information on how visitors may get help in various situations.
It’s ideal to get for someone you know who may be planning to visit New Albany, or perhaps to interest them in coming here even if they weren’t planning to.
But the guide is useful for native New Albanians as well.
A surprising number of people still are not acquainted with many of the cultural and tourism-related assets our community is home to. Also, there’s a good chance one will see information about shops he or she may have overlooked.
I wish it were practical to issue visitor’s guides to every citizen in the Fair and Friendly City, and to get them to read through it.
Our community development office does a good job of getting the word out about New Albany and has sent thousands of packets of information out in response to requests to learn more.
But what seals the deal for visitors when they get here is their interaction with our local residents.
I have talked with many, many visitors and cannot remember a time when they were not made to feel welcome. They enjoy visiting places of interest and shopping and eating but the overwhelming thing they take away is that Southern Hospitality is not a myth and that they cannot believe how nice everyone is to them.
However, when they ask about things to see and do, many residents – as nice as they may be – have trouble coming up with answers.
We probably have the best museum for a city our size anywhere in the country, but I continue to be surprised at the number of natives who know nothing about it, or may not even be aware of it.
I wish every merchant would get one of our visitor’s guides and take maybe 15 minutes to talk with employees and make sure they are aware of all that New Albany and Union County have to offer. And I would want to encourage employees to reach out to visitors about where to eat, shop and visit, or at least have answers ready.
The employees are likely going to be friendly anyway; this just gives them more valuable information to convey at the same time.
I think Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud has employee tourism training on her incredibly-long to-do list, but in the interim people can begin on their own.
You, too, can be a tourism ambassador for New Albany with just a little effort and it will pay dividends for our entire community. There’s also a good chance you will make new friends who will remain so.
The guides are free and if you would like some, call or visit the Gazette office at 130 W. Bankhead St.