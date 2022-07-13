Visual Storytelling: Six Mississippi Voices is a unique art exhibit that opens this Friday, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
Six different styles of artwork with six different voices from across Mississippi kick off the Literary Fest in New Albany. Each year a series of programs, exhibits, community reads, writing workshops and writing competitions offer the community unique opportunities to learn, enjoy and celebrate the art of storytelling.
This year is no exception. The Visual Storytelling show and sale features Pontotoc artist Gail Morton showing her Seymour Prater Series. Her three-dimensional ceramic works, as well as paintings, focuses on stories of the well-known Pontotoc clairvoyant.
Rebecca Browning of New Albany will exhibit detailed print work featuring her studies of nature and the joy that it brings from her Union County meadow gardens. Her attention to the detail of nature and the joy of creation is communicated through her work.
Terri Hester Cribb of Madison, Miss. focuses many of her paintings on light. Although she is legally blind, she does not see it as a hindrance. “I always have to pay close attention to light, shadow and color in order to navigate any new environment. I walk through a world that is made up of abstract impressionist and realism,” she said.
Randy Jolly of Vicksburg is the director of the Samuel Marshall Art Galleries and Instructor of Design at Mississippi College. His work encompasses a variety of media and his work explores personal symbols and how they impact his storytelling. “I try to explore art and art making as a means of communication and another way to express feelings and desires,” he said.
Miriam Wahl is a professor of the Art History Department of Mississippi College. She grew up on a farm in Panola County, and the work she is showing is part of a series “On the Farm,” which is an ongoing record of a time and place so precious, but no longer accessible. “I feel compelled to record these memories if only for myself,” she said.
Rosanne McKenny from the Mississippi Gulf Coast likes to balance her artwork in a balance between revealing too much detail and leaving parts unsaid. She was raised by American parents in Italy and had the opportunity firsthand to appreciate classical art. She and her husband work at a Christian mission hospital among the rural poor and her stories explore the essence of human experiences common through many cultures.
The opening will feature the live music of Wendy Jean Garrison of Oxford who is a well-known slide guitar player.
The opening is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through August.