NEW ALBANY - Caryl Vogel, coach of New Albany boys soccer team, recently accepted the head coaching position at Blue Mountain College for their new men's soccer program that is expected to begin in 2021.
Vogel will be building the BMC program from the ground up as this is the first time that the college has ventured into the sport of soccer in NAIA.
Vogel shared with the Gazette the deciding factors that led him to accept the position with Blue Mountain recently.
"I have been blessed to grow up in North Mississippi and was involved as a youth, high school, and junior college player," he said. "In addition to my playing career, I’ve worked as a high school and club coach, camp counselor, and competitive soccer site director. This region holds a special place in my heart, and Blue Mountain College was the perfect fit for me to keep helping grow the game in this area.
"BMC is a fantastic academic institution with a rich history of developing its students into well-rounded, Christian leaders. I am excited to have the opportunity to mold young men into great people, players, and students. Coaching at BMC also will allow my family to stay in New Albany, my wife teaches at NAES. We love this community and are glad that we are not having to move."
Vogel also shared his focus in coaching and recruitment at the next level as he looks forward to the transition.
"I am looking forward to getting out and recruiting high school and junior college players from our state, this region, and internationally," Vogel said. "BMC is a special place, and we want to bring in players who will be a great fit and possess the desire to compete at the highest level. The SSAC division is extremely competitive, and we want to make sure we bring in the right people to help set the foundation for success.
"This first group of players will always be the group that “started” soccer at BMC, and that only happens once in program's history. Our focus will be on developing great people, students, and players. I am working on developing player profiles, so that we can identify and recruit players that will fit our system. However, we will be fluid in our style of play so that we can ensure we maximize the potential of our players."
Vogel has served as head coach at New Albany since 2012 and also helped organize the local youth club soccer program in New Albany that is affiliated with the Tupelo Futbol Club. He serves as the current site director for the organization.
Coach Vogel has accumulated a record of 137-81-12 over the past eight years at New Albany. He originally coached both the girls and boys teams, but since 2015 he has strictly been associated with the boys program as Bert Anderson took over the girls coaching duties. Vogel will be back on the sidelines with the Bulldogs in 2020 and shared a preview of this year's group.
"We lost several key players due to graduation, but that provides the opportunity for other players to step up and fill those roles," Vogel said. "Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we lost some crucial player development time in the spring, but a lot of the boys have taken it upon themselves to work individually.
"We will have seven seniors this upcoming season, with many bringing in loads of experience. Brian Romero and Alex Rodriguez on the backline will be huge for us, as well as Uriel Aguirre, Parker Clayton, and Dani Avila in the midfield and attack. We also have a strong group of upcoming freshmen and sophomores that will be pushing for playing time this season."
Vogel will also be coaching the New Albany youth boys club teams as well as the New Albany High School team. Even though BMC announced his hiring, Vogel will still serve in his capacity with both teams for another season, but may have to cut back on some of his responsibilities.
"We are going into our third year as a TFC satellite site, and our fourth year of providing U12 and below competitive youth soccer in New Albany," Vogel said. "We are fortunate to have a great staff, consisting of Bert Anderson (Head Girls’ Coach) and Katelyn Robbins (Assistant Girls Coach) who love teaching the game and helping develop future players, as well as a community that supports soccer.
"This year I will have to cut my responsibilities back, but still plan to be involved in a site-director role to help with the administrative work and also as a fill in coach when available."
Despite the fact that Coach Vogel has accepted the position at Blue Mountain College, he will still be on the soccer pitch in the upcoming season in New Albany as he leads his high school and youth teams in the game of soccer.