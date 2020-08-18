If all goes to plan, volleyball will officially begin the 2020 fall sports season for local Gazette area coverage schools.
New Albany made history in 2019 as they reached the state finals in 4A for the first time ever, falling to perennial powerhouse and owner of multiple state titles, Vancleave.
The four county schools, East Union , Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union, also made history as they fielded their first teams in the sport of volleyball. East Union and Ingomar competed in Class 1 Region 2 while Myrtle and West Union played as independents.
This season, Ingomar and West Union will compete in Class 2-1A while Myrtle will be a member of Class 3-1A. East Union is the lone school in 2A and will be in Class 1-2A.
New Albany will again return to compete in a very tough 1-4A division with their top rivals being Corinth and Tishomingo County.
Due to the coronavirus situation in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued and executive order that is in effect from August 17 through August 31 which limits the number of guests (fans) per student participating in an extracurricular event to just two people. He also mentioned that it could be "more likely than not" extended.
All attendees that are allowed entrance into a sporting event will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
Here is the volleyball schedule through August 27:
August 24
East Union at West Union
August 25
Smithville at East Union
Pine Grove at Ingomar
North Pontotoc at Myrtle
Falkner at West Union
August 27
North Pontotoc at New Albany
East Union at Smithville
Ingomar at Falkner
Nettleton at Myrtle
Potts Camp at West Union