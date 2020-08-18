If all goes to plan, volleyball will officially begin the 2020 fall sports season for local Gazette area coverage schools. 

New Albany made history in 2019 as they reached the state finals in 4A for the first time ever, falling to perennial powerhouse and owner of multiple state titles, Vancleave. 

The four county schools, East Union , Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union, also made history as they fielded their first teams in the sport of volleyball. East Union and Ingomar competed in Class 1 Region 2 while Myrtle and West Union played as independents. 

This season, Ingomar and West Union will compete in Class 2-1A while Myrtle will be a member of Class 3-1A. East Union is the lone school in 2A and will be in Class 1-2A.

New Albany will again return to compete in a very tough 1-4A division with their top rivals being Corinth and Tishomingo County.

Due to the coronavirus situation in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued and executive order that is in effect from August 17 through August 31 which limits the number of guests (fans) per student participating in an extracurricular event to just two people. He also mentioned that it could be "more likely than not" extended. 

All attendees that are allowed entrance into a sporting event will be required to wear a mask and social distance. 

Here is the volleyball schedule through August 27:

August 24 

East Union at West Union

August 25

Smithville at East Union

Pine Grove at Ingomar

North Pontotoc at Myrtle

Falkner at West Union

August 27

North Pontotoc at New Albany

East Union at Smithville

Ingomar at Falkner

Nettleton at Myrtle

Potts Camp at West Union

