Volleyball season officially began for New Albany plus three Union County schools on Saturday with the annual Bulldog Bash at Memorial Gym in New Albany. Nine matches showcased several experienced programs that faced off against each other plus four teams that played their first-ever match.
New Albany returned a veteran team that got off to a good start with win established teams from Alcorn Central and Senatobia. The Lady Bulldogs won both matches by 2-0 decisions.
"My expectations with varsity was just to go in and play our game and they did," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "They executed points that they needed to execute. We need to touch up on serving and a little serve/receive, but other than that, but other than that, offensive-wise they executed like they have been all summer. Our defense looked amazing, so overall they executed everything that we have gone over.
Connolly was also pleased with her junior varsity team as they took 2-0 wins against Pine Grove and Ingomar.
"I have 15 freshmen, so for those girls to step in, they were a little nervous at first, but they stepped in and they played, got past those nerves and played like they knew how, they showed out too," Connolly said. "Overall both teams did exactly as we expected of them."
Myrtle, Ingomar and East Union made their volleyball debut on Saturday and Myrtle won a 2-0 decision over East Union in the first meeting of county schools on a volleyball court.
The Lady Hawks had the win over the Lady Urchins while losing to Baldwyn 2-0 in their other game to earn a 1-1 split on the day's activities.
East Union lost to Myrtle and Baldwyn by 2-0 finals and coach Josh Blythe saw areas of work for his Lady Urchins.
"I saw a lot of nerves, I saw that as I looked at their eyes and they played slow," Blythe said. "The game is not fast to them right now and they had to do a lot more thinking than they were playing. Hopefully they will get more comfortable than that.
"I think the biggest thing was, as much as we've worked on serving, we were terrible at serving. We could not get it across the net. We just never got anything going with it. We had no communication, we wanted the other guy next to us to get the ball. I told them the good news is this, there's not but one way to go. We've got a week to practice and see if we can get better."
Ingomar played split squads for part of the day as they had two matches going with Pine Grove and New Albany JV which resulted in two 2-0 losses, but Lady Falcon coach Andy Wilbanks saw positives from the first outings.
"Well, the expectation was not very high and I would say that we are all even with a smile on our face and we exceeded our expectations today," Wilbanks said. "That was really good, they competed and kinda were in every match, we've got a long way to go, don't get me wrong, but it was good, man.
"It was good for them to get out here and play and see that they can do it, they got a long way to go, but if they work at it, they can have some success at it later down the road. We saw a lot of good things from a lot of different people today, so that's a good thing. We've got a lot to work on for sure, it was a great day, a fun day. I don't think it could have went any better."
Connolly was pleased with the day's events which also provided much-needed training for new volleyball officials who to experience game action just as much as the teams did.
"I like to see our county schools coming in, it's exciting," Connolly said. "Seeing the girls get a point off of a kill and they've never done it in their lives is really cool. Even though they are not on my team, I like still like to see that. it was exciting."