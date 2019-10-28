Volleyball came to a conclusion on Saturday as New Albany fell to Vancleave by a 3-0 decision in the 4A Championship finals. Although the Lady Bulldogs didn't quite reach their goal of winning the gold ball, they had their most successful season in history.
The Lady Bulldogs played in the state championships for the first time in history after reaching and winning their first semifinal match ever.
New Albany also captured their third straight division championship, this year's title came in 4A while the previous two came as members of Class I.
Another first for the Lady Bulldogs was the fact that it was Ashley Connolly's first season as coach and she was able to lead her team to the state championships that were played in the venue that Connolly played her collegiate ball at, Newell-Grissom Building on the campus of Mississippi State University.
This was also the first time that Connolly was able to experience the championships as a head or assistant coach, so with all of the above, this had to be a most satisfying experience for her and her Lady Bulldogs.
We must remember that the New Albany program has not been in existence for very long, having been started from scratch in 2012 with Lashay Ashford as the coach. She served for three years and helped get the program through the early growing years.
Reid Gann came in as coach in 2015 and after a 6-9 first season, proceeded to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a record of 67-12 over the next three years. The Lady Bulldogs won their first two division titles under Gann in 2017 and 18 as members of Class I. New Albany made the playoffs in both years only to be eliminated in the second round by Lewisburg.
Connolly was able to build off the momentum and returning players and lead the Lady Bulldogs to new heights and to set the bar high for future New Albany volleyballers.
I had the honor and privilege to cover several matches involving the Lady Bulldogs and I had a blast! Thanks to my players, coaches, parents and fans of New Albany volleyball for allowing me to tag along for the ride! I cannot wait for next year.