A low voter turnout is expected in next week’s congressional primary elections.
The only race on the June 7 ballots will be for First District Congressman, which is drawing little interest and considered one-sided.
Vying for the Republican nomination is incumbent Trent Kelly. He is being challenged by Mark D. Strauss.
Incumbent Trent Kelly, of Union, holds the rank of Major General in the Mississippi Army National Guard with 36 years’ service. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Agriculture Committee, and the House Budget Committee.
Challenger Mark Strauss, of Olive Branch, unsuccessfully ran for congress in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race in 2018 as a Libertarian. Employed in the lighting industry, he has since become a Donald Trump supporter and moved to the Republican party.
There are two contenders on the Democratic ballot: Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
Hunter Avery of Belmont is running on a platform of cutting poverty, dealing with climate change and helping the middle class. He has worked for Caterpillar.
Dianne Black, of Olive Branch, has run her own hair salon for 40 years. She is the first Black woman to run for this congressional seat and ran unsuccessfully for State Senate District 19 seat in 2019.
The previous election for these posts in 2018 and 2020 drew only about 12 percent of the registered voters; the total this year may be less.
Since the June 7 vote will be a party primary, voters will have to choose between picking the Democratic or Republican party. The two party nominees will face each other on the general election ballot in November.
Kelly, who won a special election in 2015 after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee and subsequently won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020, is considered the clear favorite.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all 20 Union County precincts. The one location change from the previous election is at West Union.
Voting at West Union had been occurring at the Conlee Construction building after previously moving all voting from county schools. However, the Conlee building has been purchased by Magnolia Bath and Soap for full-time manufacturing and is no longer available.
Instead, voters will go to nearby Friendship United Methodist Church at 1534 Hwy. 30 West.
Qualified voters may cast absentee ballots in Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office during regular business hours or request mail ballots through Saturday, June 4. Her office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon June 4, which is the deadline for in-person absentee voting.
One other change for voters involves the use of new Mississippi Mobile IDs.
Voters must present a valid photo ID when going to cast their ballots June 7 and the state now has a smartphone app available that serves as a verified copy of a driver’s license or other ID that can be presented. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.
The next significant election date will be Aug. 10, which is the first day to qualify to run for a seat on the Union County School Board. Qualifying only lasts a month and ends Sept. 9.
Stanford said that the First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District. The county school trustees serve staggered terms.
Other races on the November ballot will be non-partisan, for circuit, chancery and court of appeals judges.
Here are the two sample ballots voters will have to choose one from:
Democratic June 2022 Primary Election
For US House of Rep 01
1st Congressional District
Vote for ONE
0 Hunter Avery
0 Dianne Black
Republican June 2022 Primary Election
For US House of Rep 01
1st Congressional District
Vote for ONE
0 Trent Kelly
0 Mark D. Strauss