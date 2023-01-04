Roger M. Struble, 40, of Hickory Flat, is free on $15,000 bond after being charged with attempted aggravated assault in connection with a situation Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11 at the New Albany Wal-Mart, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Chief Robertson said the case will be presented to the next session of the Union County Grand Jury.
He said the situation began to develop after the 6 ft. 9 inch, 230 lb. Struble became verbally abusive to family members. Another shopper interceded, telling him to stop, authorities were told.
The situation did not lead to physical contact. Instead, Struble allegedly began pulling a 9 mm. semi-automatic from his waistband.
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was standing nearby, drew his weapon, and ordered Struble to drop his weapon or be shot.
Goolsby then secured Struble as police arrived, the chief said.
There is no indication Struble and the person who interceded knew each other, the chief said.
The incident was reported at 4:29 p.m. and officers were on the scene at 4:30 p.m. However, Wal-Mart officials implemented their active shooter protocol, the chief said, which led to some panic and confusion.
Witnesses reported seeing people running from the store and some were angry, possibly over having to leave.
Once the scene was secured, the store re-opened and everyone was allowed back in.
“I can’t thank Sheriff Goolsby enough,” Chief Robertson said. “I want to emphasize that he really saved the day and kept the incident from becoming much worse.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.