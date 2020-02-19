Wallace Gullett
BLUE SPRINGS -- Jessie Wallace Gullett, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his home in Blue Springs. He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He farmed in his younger years, owned a radiator repair shop for twenty six years and was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed calf roping, team roping and hosting rodeos. He judged rodeos and also owned two roping schools.
Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Beech Springs baptist Church with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. Wayne Gullett officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include; his wife, Frances Gullett of Blue Springs, his daughter; Linda Henry of New Albany, his son; Jerry Gullett (Carmen) of Blue Springs, his sister; Carolyn Griggs (Dexter) of Fulton, his brothers; Eugene Gullett (Betty Jo) of Sorrento, La. and Wayne Gullett (Tillie) of Vardaman, his grandchildren; Melissa Rogers (Danny), Eric Henry, Cory Gullett (Shay), Betsy Valle, Jose Valle (Nikki), Jonathan Valle, Gibran Viveros (Zayra), his great-grandchildren; Josh, Cody and Jason Rogers, Peyton, Cason and Presley Henry, Casey, Ava & Walker Gullett and Levi Sharp, his two special rodeo friends; John Wade and Eddie Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Clifton & Vance Gullett, his first wife; Frances Onell Gullett, his brother; Kelon Gullett, his sister; Agnes Smith, his niece; Cynthia Allred and his son-in-law; Tony Henry.
Pallbearers were Eric Henry, Cory Gullett, Cody and Jason Rogers, Jose and Jonathan Valle.
Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday at the church.