By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
BLUE SPRINGS – Walnut volleyball coach Kelley Hopper knows all about the growing pains East Union’s first-year program is experiencing.
Hopper, whose Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Urchins 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-6) last week in a non-region match, led Walnut’s first-year last season. She also started Kossuth’s program.
“East Union has some great athletes,” she said. “It’s just a matter of time until they get it figured out. I learned from my mistakes at Kossuth. There’s a learning curve.”
East Union coach Josh Blythe understands that it takes time, but he still wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort against the talented visitors.
“I’ve seen them play better,” he said. “We’ve been a pretty good passing team this season, but tonight we knocked nachos out of people’s hands.
“It’s pretty simple to me. You’ve got to be able to serve it. You’ve got to be able to pass it. You’ve got to be able to set it and you’ve got to be able to hit it. This game’s fun, but it’s not easy. It takes a lot of hard work.”
Walnut was led by Claire Leak, who recorded 14 aces and three kills against East Union. Autumn Hall added four aces, Sarah Martindale four aces and libero Angie Hopper recorded five digs.
Back-to-back aces by Leak – who uses a running jump serve – gave the Lady Wildcats a 19-7 lead in the first set. A late kill by Martindale helped clinch the set.
Laura Leigh Hughes had an ace and a kill to lead Walnut’s charge in the second set.
The Lady Wildcats had eight aces in the third set, including five from Leak.
“We learned to pass and serve that first year,” Hopper said. “This year we’ve been able to add position plays, setters and middle hitters. That makes a big difference. The first year it was survival of the fittest.”