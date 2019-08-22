INGOMAR - The Lady Falcons of Ingomar started slowly against Walnut in Tuesday's volleyball match, but came back in the second and third matches to play competitive with a more experienced Lady Wildcat team.
Walnut won the match 3-0 with scores of 25-15,25-20 and 25-20.
"First set, deer in the headlights, the second two sets we competed, we played, we didn't play the first set," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "We participated, we forgot to play, but the last two sets we came in and competed and that's what I told them that I wanted to see tonight. They (Walnut) are just a little more advanced than we are, they've played a year or more and you could just really tell that.
"The good thing about it is, every night we are over here with a clipboard and we are writing stuff down that we see and that we've got to work on, so it's just a work in progress."
Ingomar was only a point down early in the first set at 5-4, but Walnut took control, going on a 20-11 run to take the 25-15 win.
The Lady Falcons fell behind early in the second set 9-1, but Katie Beth Hall rallied the team with her successful service to close within three at 9-6.
The Lady Wildcats went on a run to extend the lead to 15-7, but Ingomar had another rally during the serve of Lexi Campbell to close the score to 15-11.
Rylie Ozbirn had a huge block for Ingomar later in the set to tighten the score to 20-18 and added another key block for the 20th point for the Lady Falcons. Walnut won the set 25-20.
Macie Phifer had a key service during the third set as she helped the Lady Falcons win five straight points to pull within two at 19-17. However, Walnut closed out the set with a 6-3 run to win the set 25-20.
"I was proud of them for the way they came back and made the second and third sets competitive," Wilbanks said. "That was good to see. Our serving tonight overall in putting the ball in play was not bad. They (Walnut) were just so much better than us at serve-receive that we were just not able to get any points off the serve."