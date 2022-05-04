I have talked with people – mostly younger people – who don’t know who Walter Johnson was.
That’s particularly unfortunate because of how much he was interested in young people.
The former mayor died this past week at age 92. It’s been nearly two decades since he was mayor so those younger folks may be forgiven for not knowing more history of their community.
They should, because what he did has probably benefitted each of them, directly or indirectly.
Walter got a lot done. He was on the park commission and board of aldermen before becoming mayor. He helped move many projects such as the Park Along the River, Magnolia Theatre renovation, Tallahatchie Trails and others along.
Of course, his primary achievement was our sportsplex, now BNA Bank Park.
Bearing the same name as a famous baseball player, and later the nickname as well, Walter may have been destined for sports, excelling at basketball for the Ole Miss Rebels.
He told me he never would have achieved what he did were it not for sports, and he fervently believed in the value sports has for the development of youths.
It was that vision that drove him to build the sportsplex, a place where families could come together with their youngsters..
Once he decided to do it, I don’t know that there was anyone who didn’t believe the task to be too arduous, if not outright unobtainable.
There was always the comment, “We don’t have the money.”
Walter was undeterred. He was a successful businessman and, as one resident noted, he ran the city like a business. That went for the sportsplex development, too.
He always somehow always came up with a little more cash when needed. He was able to get contributions in kind by cajoling, pleading, maybe even applying a little pressure, and getting help from city – and county – employees and officials as well as private citizens.
Under his leadership, the sportsplex became a community-participation project.
Somehow, the million dollar sportsplex opened and was paid for the day it went into service for the community.
Certainly, the facility should have been named for him, but he resisted that, saying the focus should be on the young people using the fields. He compromised by allowing the drive into the sportsplex to bear his name, but that was all.
As a result, New Albany has a jewel of a facility that is highly visible to those driving through New Albany and that has benefitted tens of thousands of Union County young people, hopefully shaping their character and sharpening their skills along the way. We would not have had it without Walter Johnson.
Today, New Albany has a number of challenges facing it.
People say some are realistically insurmountable and “we don’t have the money.” No one seems to be willing to step up and take the initiative.
I would hope our elected officials would emulate Walter “Big Train” Johnson and not let those objections stand in their way. He got it done and, if they try, so can they.