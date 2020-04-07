Coach Kevin Walton has resigned his position as Head Football Coach at East Union Attendance Center. Walton has been coaching at East Union for 6 1/2 years. He has been head coach for the past 5 seasons. In that time he has led the Urchins to 5 straight play-off appearances and back to back division titles in 2018 and 2019. He has an overall record of 35 wins and 24 losses while head coach at East Union.
Walton says, "East Union is a great school! I will always have a special place in my heart for East. This move is just something I had to do at this point and time in my life."
Per East Union Principal Lee Bruce