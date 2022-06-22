The Union County Circuit Clerk’s office has released names of people for who alias warrants have been issued.

This type of warrant is typically issued for someone who, after being served with a first warrant, has failed to show up in court.

--Aston, Jonathan M., possession of controlled substance, Schedule 1, marijuana.

--Burnley, Shantana, malicious mischief.

--Carpenter, Rickey L., felony DUI.

--Childers, Clinton, malicious mischief.

--Coleman, Rochelle Lavell, receiving stolen property.

--Fine, Rusty, burglary of a dwelling.

--Garcia, Sam, receiving stolen property.

--Hale, Reginal David, conspiracy to manufacture.

--Hamilton, Hunter, malicious mischief.

--Harris, James, felony DUI.

--Hooks, Alonzo, felony DUI.

--Howell, Dwayne, possession of meth and tampering with evidence.

--Ivy, Terrance, sale of controlled substance, Schedule II, enhanced church.

--Johnson, Sammy, aggravated DUI, habitual.

--Lindsey, Hershal Shane, embezzlement.

--Lofton, Paul Timothy, burglary, grand larceny. 

--McKinley, Brandon, embezzlement greater than $25,000.

--Moore, Gary Lee, possession of controlled substance.

--Powell, Jarrod, possession of controlled substance.

--Robinson, James Erik, fleeing law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

--Scott, Charles Jr., grand larceny.

--Smith, Joshua, possession of meth and felony fleeing.

--Spears, Jackie, possession of controlled substance.

--Thomas, Bradley, conspiracy. 

--Uttley, Michael, felon in possession of a firearm. 

--Williams, Lena Marie, conspiracy to manufacture.

--Williams, Richard, possession of controlled substance/ possession with/ intent.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus