NEW ALBANY - Corinth seemed to find another gear while New Albany wore down in the Warriors 58-47 win on Thursday. Corinth outscored the Bulldogs 13-4 over the final quarter to advance to the 1-4A championships on Friday.
The teams were separated by a two point margin after three quarters at 45-43 with Corinth leading. Tam Patterson hit a field goal and Kito Windom drained a three early in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 50-43 lead.
Artaveion High's basket cut the lead to 50-45, but Corinth answered with two more baskets and the lead swelled to 54-45.
New Albany could only manage two free throws for the rest of the period while the Warriors bettered that with two more field goals for the 58-47 win.
Calvin Jones had a huge night for Corinth as he led all scorers with 25 points. Jones scored eight points in the final period. Windom finished the game with 11 points.
Isaiah Ball and Mitchell Shettles had 13 points each in the loss.
Corinth (14-13) will play the Ripley Tigers in the championship at 8:30 while New Albany (20-7) will play Tishomingo County in the consolation game at 5:30.