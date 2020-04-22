I have written here before about my brother and his fiancé possibly holding an unconventional wedding ceremony via online streaming. Well, the current COVID-19 pandemic has now officially made that a reality.
In less than a month, Pete and Jillian will say their vows to each other and the family will be able to view it via EventLive - a streaming platform that allows persons to "attend" events like a wedding or a funeral without being there in person. They actually moved the wedding up a month due to the fact that they are also attempting to buy a house and move Jillian and her two boys from one state to another -- all before the next school year starts. Such an undertaking would be a challenge during the best of times. But with social distancing and its impact on the economy, the challenge seems all the more daunting.
It seems fortuitous to me that they had seriously considered having a virtual elopement. The reason they began to consider such a ceremony was because they both have family spread out across the country and, they felt, the challenge of holding a big ceremony, buying a house and then moving not only across town, but also from another state, was more than they could handle at the moment. Fortunately, the family will still be able to share in their happy union, in the middle of some very dark times.
While Pete's and Jillians plans have not been torn asunder by this crisis, I think of many others who have milestones to celebrate with loved ones and are unable to do so because of our fight to get the Coronavirus under control in this country and around the world. I think of all of the high school seniors at New Albany, East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle, West Union, Victory Christian and others who are missing out on precious events with their fellow students, family and friends at the current moment because school is not in session. I also think of those persons who have lost loved ones in recent weeks and who have not been able to be with them in their last moments or celebrate their lives with others in person. The Coronavirus has taken mental and emotional toll that can overwhelm us if we let it.
I'm encouraged by what I've seen from the teachers and administrators in our local schools; they've found ways to encourage students and their families while social distancing. New Albany has honored each of its seniors on Twitter and posted signs in their yard, while teachers at the county schools have mailed notes to each of their students and posted videos onlilne telling their students how much they miss them. They've truly demonstrated why Union County has the two best school districts in the state.
It may be a while before things are back to normal, and maybe we actually need a new normal. But with faith, hope and love, we will get their sooner than later.