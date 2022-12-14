New Albany is one of the safest places to live in this part of the country.
Unfortunately, that’s a relative statement these days.
It seems no place is as safe as it once was, or as we might imagine it to be.
A lack of feeling of security is difficult to grasp for folks like us, but there it is.
Just this past Sunday an incident occurred at Wal-Mart that apparently was only seconds away from changing from an incident to a tragedy.
Someone pulled a handgun on another person in anger, reportedly, and when one does that, there is a reasonable assumption he is willing to use it. Maybe more than once.
This situation turned out miraculously well, thanks to the serendipitous presence of the Benton County Sheriff. But it still hammers home the point that Mayberry doesn’t really exist anywhere anymore, even in Union County.
Of course, I blame the cesspool of misinformation and mean-spiritedness that is social media for much of this. Hate, falsehood and miscellaneous drivel is disseminated at the speed of light (more or less, anyway) in a system that sees what it is given and only returns more of the same, exponentially magnified, rather than seeking a reasonable balance or alternative.
This helps feed the anger.
Of course, everyone has to deal with unpleasant, or even evil, people from time to time.
For law enforcement officers, though, that’s pretty much their full-time job description.
I barely know any of the current officers while I used to know all of them. Some of the older ones have retired and other, sadly, have died. Officers, like other employees, come and go more often these days.
The current ones tend to sort of blend into the background.
Being in law enforcement is not an attractive occupation.
While it was always dangerous, it is more so today. The pay is low compared to the risk and it’s tough for cities to compete with each other with salaries sufficient to retain good officers.
New Albany Chief Chris Robertson said he has only received one application in recent months but is working to make the city more competitive.
Another factor is that while officers do receive some positive public recognition, it is often overshadowed by highly publicized incidents where officers are accused, rightly or wrongly, of using excessive force or improper techniques.
I hope that doesn’t happen here.
City street workers, whose efforts often go unnoticed, were recently honored by the city and the public. It was well-deserved.
But the job of law enforcement is fraught with much more danger, so perhaps we should show them appreciation more than we do. I know in my limited dealings with them in the past they have been prompt and helpful.
Officers cannot prevent all crime, but they can greatly reduce it. Sunday, they arrived promptly, for instance, and the sort of thing that happened still remains rare here.
We may not be Mayberry anymore, but we are still pretty close and should thank our law enforcement for our being a far cry from Columbus or Memphis.
