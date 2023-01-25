In another week we will know, potentially, who our county officials will be for the coming four years. We may not know the winner for every office yet, but we know it will have to be one of only a handful of specific individuals for each job.
Several of our incumbents were still unopposed this past week, although that may have changed since our deadline.
This could mean either they are doing excellent jobs or that no one else is interested in taking on the work and responsibility. Actually, both are probably true.
I always hope we have several candidates for each office, regardless.
This is, understandably, not a popular position with incumbents and their opponents.
It is also not a reflection on those in office.
I just think voters need to have a choice and they need to think actively about the choice they make.
If an incumbent is doing a good job, he or she should be re-elected easily. But no one should get a free pass or take their office for granted. For the record, I don’t think our officials do take their jobs for granted, but they should never be complacent.
It can be difficult to find good people to run for office sometimes.
Salary and benefits aside, serving in public office can be an arduous, frustrating, thankless job. One has to want to serve to the extent of possibly giving up a regular workplace job that might be better for them long-term in various respects, and less stressful.
Of course, having a variety of candidates and philosophies to choose from is only half the equation. The other half is the voter.
Voters, to a large degree, are lazy, apathetic and irresponsible. In fact, far too many are actually non-voters.
They often don’t do their homework in choosing candidates and they tend to make election choices that are not in their best interest, voting out of emotion, for social reasons, or just picking a name they recognize. Then, if it turns out they made a bad choice, they gripe about it.
Citizens should not have to worry about the day-to-day operation of local government. But they also should not remain ignorant of what goes on in it.
People are quick to complain and criticize when some personal issue comes up. Often, though, if they had been participating in, or at least marginally aware of, government in the first place, the issue may actually have been a non-issue. They raise Cain about a matter without having bothered to learn the facts, instead relying on last-minute hysterical social media gossip and misinformation.
Certainly, some people run for political office strictly to benefit themselves, but they are thankfully rare.
I have a lot of respect for those willing to put themselves out there, run for office and do the work rather than armchair quarterbacking when their little bubbles are disturbed.
It’s a shame they are so few. We need more, but only a week remains for those who are willing.
