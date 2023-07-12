After the aldermen’s meeting this past week, a couple of us were talking about how fortunate we are to have the quality of city employees we have, especially in supervisory positions.
I have written about this before and will no doubt again because it’s important to the success our community is having.
However, the conversation turned to positions that are either quasi-government or non-traditional government-related jobs that are also critical to the quality of life and growth that we are experiencing and expect to see more of.
Three names came up in particular – not to ignore others, but the reason for which these were mentioned will become clear later in this piece.
Sissy Bullock became director of the Union County Library System at a time when it was struggling financially and really had been functioning as a basic library only.
Briefly, she began developing programs and even when Covid hit she found ways to allow people to check out books, use library services and the staff daily prepared Take and Make activity kits parents could take home for kids to use.
Since Covid, the library has added activities throughout the week for various age groups and interests. The expanded summer reading program is excellent, we have the first and possibly only library I the state to provide free bike use and she has raised the library’s esteem within and beyond the community. She and her staff have transformed the library into a facility relevant to today and far from what a traditional library used to be.
About 30 years ago, the Union County Heritage Museum did not exist. Today the museum is arguably the best museum on a per-capita basis in the state. Director Jill Smith has brought it to the point where there are daily activities, eclectic instruction opportunities, diverse cultural presentations, a growing Faulkner and Union County collection and new and better exhibits.
She has a supportive board and strong volunteer staff, but our museum would not be where it is today without her unique perspective and efforts.
Billye Jean Stroud took on the job of community development director, along with that of New Albany Main Street manager.
This was a new position and the job description apparently included tourism and economic development - as well as whatever nobody else wanted to do.
She is constantly working on a bewildering array of projects that promote the community, develop resources, protect our heritage and improve quality of life generally. I try to stop by and see her about once a week but still am only aware of some of the projects she has going.
These three have all (with their staffs) improved the quality of our community and they work well together (I should also mention that community volunteer extraordinaire Betsey Hamilton is involved in most of this and spends all her time finding ways to improve the community and how to pay for it, but that’s another story).
So why mention them now?
Because all three are literally irreplaceable.
It will suit me just fine if they continue in their jobs the next 30 years or so, but they may not.
Right now, I don’t believe any of the three has an apprentice or anyone who is “learning the job” and can eventually take on the role.
We have had sort of general-purpose leadership programs designed to train and retain community leaders of various sorts, but nothing targeting these critical quality-of-life positions. I hope the various boards involved will realize the need for such training and step up. I hope they can find potential gifted individuals to learn, and that they have plenty of time to learn.
Failing to plan and, more recently, failing to implement plans have been weaknesses of ours.
Again, I want to have the folks I mentioned working for a long time, but I also don’t want to lose the momentum we have when they do decide it is time to retire. Their accomplishments are much too valuable to lose.
