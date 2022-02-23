Elsewhere in this issue is a story about a group of sisters who drove from Wisconsin to ride on the Tanglefoot Trail.
This was the second year for some of them and some are also staying here for two weeks.
I had a delightful visit with them this past week for the story. It's unusual to have that much time.
I occasionally briefly meet people visiting the area but rarely get to take time to hear their opinions about our community in depth.
Most of what the sisters said was complimentary. In fact, they said they could hardly believe the extent of hospitality they have been shown.
When pressed, they did have some suggestions they thought might help improve tourism here, though.
They said we might benefit from having more non-traditional lodging such as airbnbs. That’s partly due to the group nature of bikers and the relative ease in dealing with the bikes.
They said we could use more signs indicating places to visit, to shop at, eat at or stay. The five were almost completely unaware of the many places worth visiting here until someone took the time to tell them.
While we have plenty of bike racks in proximity to the trail, more would be good near other restaurants or other assets.
They also said more location signs along the trail itself would be helpful. How far is it to the next way station or trail end?
In connection with a dearth of signage, they had difficulty finding maps and brochures about the area. In fact, they finally found a Tanglefoot Trail map in Tupelo, not New Albany. They were unaware of the welcome center in the former post office, and the trail welcome center by the library was, of course, closed.
Finally, they found virtually no New Albany or Tanglefoot Trail souvenirs to take home with them. I didn’t realize people still wanted souvenirs, and didn’t think they had since Stucky's ceased to be a major part of traveling, but apparently, I was wrong.
Another tourism-related development occurred recently. A National Parks representative presented a plan to develop the river area and add a larger walking trail system.
After presenting the plan, he listed the hoops that will have to be jumped through and the funding necessary.
Achieving this will be difficult, but can be done and will vastly improve the river area assets we already have. He generally outlined what we need to do and who may be involved but it will be up to the community.
As the meeting wound down, conspicuously blank was a large white notepad beside him.
After the meeting, I asked about that. He said he usually writes down specific action plan steps toward the project but no one at the meeting seemed interested.
That’s pretty damning. I was hoping someone would stand up and say he or she would be responsible for talking with government officials, or looking into consultants or learning more about the permitting agencies, but no one did (in retrospect, although I was supposed to be reporting, not participating, nothing kept me from standing, either).
What ties the content of this together is a need for action, not consideration, not discussion.
Small town government complacency seems to always be a problem and we need leaders who will step up.
Of course development of the river area will take time. But unless someone takes the lead it will linger forever.
Adding signage should not. And it’s clear from what the Wisconsin ladies said that simply (but admittedly costly) adding adequate signs will dramatically improve the quality and quantity of our tourism and the revenue it brings.
Action, anyone?