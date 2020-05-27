The situation with the coronavirus has brought about many temporary and also permanent changes in our lives. Which ones will come and which ones will go will be a work in process in the days, weeks and months to come.
People make the comment that "things won't go back to being the same again" and that is true, but hey, the world has been constantly changing anyway. I've seen lots of change in my 62 years here in the most wonderful state of Mississippi.
Let begin by saying that I do not say the above sarcastically, I am thankful, grateful and proud to be a resident of Mississippi. We live among the most down-to-earth and resilient folks there are. I am truly thankful to be numbered in that group.
I can remember back in my younger days that there were 8 to 10 families that milked cows who lived on our road that is roughly five miles in length. My family was the only one remaining by the late 1980's and we had to leave the business in October 1993. I never thought I would see the day that we did not have a dairy operation on our farm.
We once had a vibrant, booming furniture industry here in Union County, but many of those plants are no more and we have perhaps two or three left now. We were know as one of the furniture capitals of the world at one time.
I grew up hearing of and seeing photos of computers that appeared to take up entire rooms and buildings. Now we not only have our desktops, laptops, we have tablets and an even smaller device that we call a smartphone that is actually a tiny computer that we can carry in our pocket.
Who would have thought this would come to be back in the 1960's and 70's when I was growing up?
I detest the phrase "the new normal" because really, what is normal anyway? Seriously, what I may think is normal may not be normal to someone else.
That's the great thing about the way we were all created, none of us are the same. We are different in various ways and we should not be ashamed or timid about our uniqueness.
There's only one you, so be the best of yourself that you can be and don't allow the world to fit you into a "one size fits all box" or squeeze you into a mold.
Things around us will change, but we don't have to allow it to change us. You be you and I will be me, that's the way it should be.
"I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are your works, And that my soul knows very well." Psalm 139:14.