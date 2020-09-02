Week one of fall sports is now in the books for our local sports teams, but things didn't quite go as planned in some cases.
Volleyball, as far as I know made it through unscathed as I covered three matches during the week, starting last Monday with the East Union at West Union game.
Tuesday, I covered the Pine Grove at Ingomar match and I closed out my volley-fest with a division contest as North Pontotoc visited New Albany on Thursday.
Attendance was noticeably off at volleyball since there were restrictions on attendance with the two fans per participant rule that was handed down by the governor's executive order.
Hopefully, our schools were able to cover their costs with officials, but I am a bit concerned about any other expenses incurred, but I guess that's not really my territory.
Our first hiccup of the week occurred when Hurricane Laura's remnants came through our area and caused the postponement of our scrimmages at New Albany and East Union which had been originally set for Friday night. Both teams moved their scrimmages to Saturday.
However, on Friday a second hammer blow fell for the Bulldogs as New Albany Schools put a notice on social media stating that "Due to a student athlete from Nettleton testing positive for COVID-19 and out of abundance of caution for all of our student athletes from New Albany and Nettleton, the Saturday scrimmage (August 29) will not be played."
Maybe this will be the only incident that will affect our local sports, but don't be completely surprised if it were to happen again somewhere, somehow. We can hope for the best while being vigilant and prepared for a worse case scenario.
Meanwhile, I am still very thankful that our schools are back in session and our sports teams are practicing, playing and competing. Our students in all grades need the interaction with fellow students and teachers, I applaud our local schools for moving forward and offering in-person classes. Thank you all!
Let's trust that this week's opening football games will go as smoothly as our volleyball games did last week. Bring on the games!