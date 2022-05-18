Christopher Shaffer – Valedictorian

Parents: Bro. Don & Christy Shaffer

Sibling: Kayla

Grandparents: Danny & Betty Shaffer and Carolyn & the late Don Beasley

Christopher plans to attend Mississippi State and major in accounting.

His favorite high school memory is being on the bowling team and hanging out with his friends.

Christopher is captain of the boys bowling team, class treasurer, Beta treasurer, FCA leader, Student Council Class Representative.

In his spare time, he plays piano at Union West Baptist Church and enjoys camping, fishing, bowling, and hanging out with his girlfriend and friends.

Josie Baird – Salutatorian

Parents: Randy & Amanda Baird

Siblings: Maggie & Liam

Grandparents: Dan & Susan Roberts and Rodney & Carolyn Baird, as well as the late Jesse Lindsey.

Josie plans to attend Mississippi State and major in Biomedical Engineering with a concentration on pre-med. She plans to specialize in pediatrics.

Her favorite high school memory is being a part of as many clubs as possible so that she could meet a lot of different people.

Josie is involved in theatre, volleyball, bowling, softball, and is the Senior Class President, Student Body President, Beta, Anchor, FCA.

In her spare time, she likes to hang out with her family and friends going out to eat and attending baseball games, and she works at H & M Nutrition & Mimi’s Kitchen.

Max Smithey – Star Student

Parents: Brandon & Amy Smithey

Siblings: Sam & Lola

Grandparents: Late Harry Ray & Beth Ray, Steven & Sherry Elder

Max plans to attend Mississippi State and major in Biological Sciences with the hopes of entering veterinarian school in the future.

His favorite high school memory is being involved in the Union County Plays.

Max is involved in Beta, Student Council, Team Captain for the Cross-Country team, Union County Theatre, Health Council, & Homecoming Court.

In his spare time, he works at the New Albany Animal Clinic and helps his parents at Barks & Bubbles Dog Spa, and is involved in choir and bible drills at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Raquel Warrington - Star Teacher

Husband: Mark

Kids: Jennah & Maxie

Mrs. Warrington has taught for 18 years and is currently the high school history teacher.

When she’s not teaching, she enjoys reading, landscaping, and designing flower beds, as well as arranging flowers.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

