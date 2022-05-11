A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The West Union fifth-grade D.A.R.E. class
Essay winner Abby Fuller with Union County Sheriff's Deputy and D.A.R.E. instructor Tressa Hester.
West Union senior Josie Baird challenged the students to make good decisions.
Managing Editor
West Union fifth-graders held a graduation ceremony this past week for completing their D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes this semester.
Guest speaker senior Josie Baird challenged students to make wise decisions.
Also, the author of the winning class essay was announced. At the end of each class, students are asked to write about what they have learned in D.A.R.E. and how it might affect their lives.
A winning essay is chosen this this year’s winner was Abby Fuller, who read the composition for those present.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
