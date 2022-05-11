West Union fifth-graders held a graduation ceremony this past week for completing their D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes this semester.

Guest speaker senior Josie Baird challenged students to make wise decisions.

Also, the author of the winning class essay was announced. At the end of each class, students are asked to write about what they have learned in D.A.R.E. and how it might affect their lives.

A winning essay is chosen this this year’s winner was Abby Fuller, who read the composition for those present.

