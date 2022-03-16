West Union high school most beautiful winners are, from left, Fourth Alternate Hope Herod and C. J. Shirley, Second Alternate Miranda Richey and Cole Morris Willard; Most Beautiful Emma Callicutt and Most Handsome Greer Manning; First Alternate Ella Kate Taylor and Wesley Harrell; and Third Alternate Josie Conlee and Daniel Conlee.
West Union junior high most beautiful winners are, from left, Fourth Alternate Sydney Howell and Graden Manning; Second Alternate Kelsey Coffey and Jake Foreman; Most Beautiful Ella Kate Hooker and Most Handsome Walker Conlee; First Alternate Hannah Greer and Carson Conlee; Third Alternate Rylee Bright and Mack Wallis.
Fifth and sixth grade Junior Miss West Union winners are, from left, Fourth Place, Kinsley Echols; Second Place, Fifi Melton; Most Beautiful, Emari Jumper; First Place, Rivers Yates; and Third Place, Izeley Johnson.
Third and fourth grade Little Miss West Union winners are, from left, Fourth Place, Sophia Hopkins; Second Place, Anna Kehoe; Most Beautiful, Evie Gregory; First Place, Braelynn Hester; and Third Place, Charleigh Verrell.
First and second grade Tiny Miss West Union winners are, from left, Fourth Place, Natalie Childers; Second Place, Adelie Jumper; Most Beautiful, Elizabeth Anne Bynum; First Place, Leah Pounders; and Third Place, Vada Hardy.
Wee Miss Pre-K West Union winners are, from left, Fourth Place, Elli Flint; Second Place, Mackenzie Deaton; Most Beautiful, Amelia Goolsby; First Place, Lola Rea; and Third Place, Chloe Burchfield.