ENTERPRISE - West Union celebrated their homecoming and picked up a couple of wins on the hardwood as the Eagles defeated Aberdeen 68-54 while the Lady Eagles 48-35 on Friday.
Luke Willard was the man of the hour in the boys contest as he scored the first 11 points for the Eagles. The teams ended the opening period with West Union holding a narrow 17-15 lead.
Caleb Graves came off the Eagle bench and picked up the scroing slack from Willard as he hit for nine points while Sam Callicutt and Boo Robertson chipped in a 3-pointer apiece to help the Eagles to take a 34-30 lead into the half.
The third quarter went back to being a Willard highlight show as he scored 7 of the West Union 14 points and the Eagles were able to increase their lead to 48-42.
West Union closed the game on a 20-12 scoring advantage and won the nightcap 68-54.
Willard led all scorers with 23 points while Graves finished his night's work with 18. Robertson hit for 11 points and Jerod McDonald scored nine.
(G) West Union 48, Aberdeen 35
The Lady Eagles and Aberdeen played for over four minutes of the opening quarter with the score stuck on 5-2 in favor of West Union, but Sophie Hooker hit a three and the Lady Eagles managed to end the period on a 7-0 run to lead 12-2.
Annie Orman and Emma Callicutt combined for nine of the 11 points during the second quarter as the Lady Eagles extended their advantage to 23-9 at the half.
The second half saw the teams essentially trade baskets throughout, but the West Union lead held up and they came away winners at 48-35.
Orman led in scoring as she hit for 16 points on the night. Ella Kate Taylor scored seven points and Eden Conlee finished with six points.
West Union is now 5-2 on the season.