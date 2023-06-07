West Union endowment

Front from left are Angie Corder (board member), Kim Sanders, Mandi Conlee, Jessica Garrett, Claire Baker, Martha Nobles; second row from left, Justin Kirk (board member), Katie McDonald, Tiffany Wilson, Amber Burt, Kayla Cooper, Prentis Boatwright, Jessica Wright; third row from left, Caroline Ferguson, Brandi Cooper, Hannah Weatherly, Leslie Lewis, Heather Willard, Adam Baker; and back row from left, Hannah Tidwell, Anna Claire Hall, Kim Bramlitt, BJ Lewis, Miranda Deaton and Brian Porter. 

The West Union Endowment for Public Education has awarded grants for teachers totaling $8,409.75 for the 2023-2024 school year. 

lynn.west@journalinc.com

