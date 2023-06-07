Front from left are Angie Corder (board member), Kim Sanders, Mandi Conlee, Jessica Garrett, Claire Baker, Martha Nobles; second row from left, Justin Kirk (board member), Katie McDonald, Tiffany Wilson, Amber Burt, Kayla Cooper, Prentis Boatwright, Jessica Wright; third row from left, Caroline Ferguson, Brandi Cooper, Hannah Weatherly, Leslie Lewis, Heather Willard, Adam Baker; and back row from left, Hannah Tidwell, Anna Claire Hall, Kim Bramlitt, BJ Lewis, Miranda Deaton and Brian Porter.
The West Union Endowment for Public Education has awarded grants for teachers totaling $8,409.75 for the 2023-2024 school year.
The endowment was created West Union alumna and friends in 1986 and was active until 1992, but went dormant until 2011. The endowment, which obtained tax identification and 501(c)3 status in 2014, is managed by the non-profit CREATE Foundation. It is governed by a 13-member board of directors.
It was created to “provide a permanent growing financial base for West Union Attendance Center.” Similar to the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education in New Albany, the West Union endowment provides money for requests to meet educational needs of the school that cannot come from budgeting of district funds.
Over the years the endowment has collected well over $100,000.
Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can send donations to West Union Endowment for Public Education, P.O. Box 533, New Albany, MS 38652.
