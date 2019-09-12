Thanks to community donations, the West Union Endowment for Public Education board announced last week it is able to fulfill all grant requests submitted for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board announced 12 grants last Wednesday, fulfilling requests from 12 West Union Attendance Center teachers in need of aid in the classroom, totaling $5,096 all together.
The 12 grants recipients include:
- Meagan Stanton: Awarded $1,755 for new alternative seating and desks for the students.
- Emily Jenkins: Awarded $406 for new kidney table for her classroom
- Jessica Garrett: Awarded $406 for new kidney table for her classroom
- Kim Bramlett: Awarded $137 for new headphones for her classroom
- Makenzee Crocker: Awarded $212 for creative writing resource books for her students
- Kayla Cooper: Awarded $320 for books to start a library for her Kindergarten class
- Martha Nobles: Awarded $320 for Accelerated Reading books for her students
- Prentis Boatwright: Awarded $320 for books for her class
- Heather Willard: Awarded $320 for books for her class
- Claire Baker: Awarded $300 for a magnetic whiteboard for her classroom
- Miranda Deaton: Awarded $300 for a magnetic whiteboard for her classroom
- Brandi Cooper: Awarded $300 for a magnetic whiteboard for her classroom
According to West Union Endowment Board President Justin Kirk, the fund has grown to almost $160,000, thanks to donations and to the purchase of ferns, poinsettias and bricks.
"Six years ago, I believe our number was right at $80,000," Kirk said. "We’ve doubled the money in six years time and I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be in another six years."
Kirk said the board received 17 grant applications this year.
"With 17 applications, it was hard for us to figure out where we were going to allocate these funds," he said. "But one thing it told us is that we have a buy in from you like we’ve never had before. In order to continue to grow, that’s what we need. This isn’t just something for some of you, this is something for every one of you. The more we have, the more we grow."
The endowment was created in 1986 and was active until 1992, but went dormant until 2011. The endowment, which obtained tax identification and 501(c)3 status in 2014, is managed by the non-profit CREATE Foundation.
The board consists of 13 members: Tracy Clark, Angie Corder, Jennifer Stanton, Brian Manning, Jamie Collier, Tina Willard, Ann Gray, Josh Simpson, Scotty Orman, Chase Jeter, Jay Potts, Tori Guerra and Justin Kirk.
Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can send donations to West Union Endowment for Public Education, P.O. Box 533, New Albany, MS 38652.