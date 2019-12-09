By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
PONTOTOC – West Union won the first quarter against unbeaten New Site in Saturday’s South Pontotoc girls tournament.
The powerful Lady Royals, who improved to 11-0, won the final three quarters and the game, 74-47.
“I thought we played a good first quarter. I don’t think the start of the second quarter was bad,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. (New Site) got loose, hit a few 3s, turned us over a little bit. We haven’t done a good job bouncing back when things don’t go our way.”
West Union (6-6) led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter thanks to three consecutive field goals by Annie Orman, Makenzie Morris and Emma Callicutt.
“We had a lot of bright spots. We showed up and competed,” Hayles said. “We were ready to play. New Site’s just a good basketball team.”
Orman scored 17 of her team-high 21 points in the first half for the Lady Eagles. New Site made adjustments guarding her in the second half.
“We didn’t leave her the second half,” New Site coach Byron Sparks said. “We lost her some in the first half trying to play straight up man. She’s a good player and is going to get baskets.”
New Site outscored West Union 20-9 in the third quarter to build on its eight-point halftime lead.
“We just didn’t respond well coming out the second half,” Hayles said.
Eden Conlee added 11 points and Morris had eight for the Lady Eagles.
New Site was led in scoring by junior guard Hannah Campbell, who scored a game-high 23 points. Ivy Loden, a guard, and forward Lily Whitley, scored 16 points apiece for the Lady Royals.
“Everybody wants to talk about Hannah, but we’re balanced,” Sparks said. “We’re better inside than we were last year. We’ve played well this year. I felt like we could get to this point. I didn’t know it would be this early.”
(G) Mooreville 33, Ingomar 21
Ally Grace Bounds scored 11 points to lead the Lady Troopers.
Katie Beth Hall and Kylee Johnson scored six points each for the Lady Falcons.