Both West Union teams picked up wins at home on Thursday while New Albany girls also won at home in the opening round of the Union County Tournament.
Due to the coronavirus and state health regulations, a central location will not be in play this year and higher seeds hosted.
(G) West Union 54, Myrtle 27
West Union's girls defeated Myrtle 54-27 Thursday night in the opening round of the Union County Tournament to set up a possible rematch against top-seeded Ingomar in the championship game.
Ingomar defeated West Union 52-46 Jan. 5 in a regular-season game.
Myrtle (6-7), the tournament’s defending girls champion, played without its leading scorer, Kinsley Gordon, who was sidelined with an injury.
West Union (12-6) connected on 10 3-pointers, six in the first quarter, to build a 30-14 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles added four more 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull ahead 48-22.
“The biggest thing is that we had more than one player hit shots from the outside,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “When that happens it opens up the floor for everybody else.
“We hit some shots early and we did a much better job boxing out, rebounding on the offensive boards … just doing the little things.”
Ella Kate Taylor (3), Emma Callicutt (2), Eden Conlee (2), Zoey Wright (2) and Annie Orman (1) connected on West Union’s 3-pointers.
Conlee scored 13 points, Taylor 12 and Orman 10 for the Lady Eagles.
Emma Mayer and Kiera Gray scored eight points apiece for Myrtle (6-7). Trinity Enis added two 3-pointers.
(B) West Union 67, East Union 55
West Union held off a late East Union rally Thursday to advance to the boys semifinals game against defending champion Ingomar.
David Conlee scored 18 points, including 6-for-6 on free throws late, to seal the win for West Union (6-12). Caleb Graves scored 14 and Cole Willard 12 for the Eagles.
Caleb Johnson scored a game-high 20 points – 13 coming in the fourth quarter – for the Urchins (1-9).
East Union trailed by 21 points midway in the third quarter before coming back to cut West Union’s lead to six points, 59-53, with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter on the strength of a 24-6 two-quarter run.
Noah Johnson ignited the Urchins’ comeback attempt by scoring 12 of his 13 points in the third quarter.
(G) New Albany 59, East Union 36
New Albany cranked up the offense during the second quarter and went on to beat East Union 59-36 in the opening round game of the Union County Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Urchins 23-10 and went into the half up 30-15.
New Albany padded their advantage by outscoring East Union 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 46-21 lead after three.
Ashanti High led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points including 11 during the second quarter. Hannah Finley hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points while Analisa Cheairs scored eight.
Maggie McVey was the lone Lady Urchin in double figures with 16 points. Carrie Wilkinson had seven points.
New Albany will advance to round two tomorrow night at Ingomar against the Lady Falcons who are the number one seed.