ENTERPRISE - West Union closed out the 1A opening round playoff game with Falkner with a huge run for the 50-44 win. West Union outscored Falkner 16-6 over the final four and a half minutes.
Falkner appeared to have seized the momentum after going on a 7-0 run to take the 38-34 lead with 4:57 left. Daylon Crum hit a three that was sandwiched between four free throws by Chauncey Jackson to put Falkner in the lead.
However, Jerod McDonald got the comeback started for the Eagles with two successful free throws to close within two at 38-36.
Caleb Graves then stepped up and scored eight of the final 14 points for West Union to secure the win. He hit two field goals and added four clutch free throws.
West Union was led by Luke Willard's 15 points while Jerod McDonald finished with 12 points.
Falkner had three players in double figures as Rodrigo Ruedas and Jackson both hit for 11 points. Cody Johnson scored 10 points for the Eagles.
Falkner led 21-20 at the half.
West Union advances to the second round of 1A playoffs and will play at Ingomar on Saturday at 6:00.
* More on this game in next Wednesday's New Albany Gazette