West Union School Page: August 18, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 By SONNY HARRISON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sonny.harrison@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 77° Light Rain Oxford, MS (38655) Today Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 3:54 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany West Union School Page: August 18, 2021 1 hr ago New Albany Macedonia News 5 hrs ago New Albany It may be time to get another tattoo drilled into my hide (copy) Aug 12, 2021 Sports Columns Volleyball is underway, football and cross country on horizon Aug 11, 2021 East Union Bulldog Bash serves up first volleyball action Aug 11, 2021 New Albany American Legion Auxiliary installs new officers Aug 11, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists