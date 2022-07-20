2022-2023 West Union Pre-K Supply List

 Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

 Cloth nap mat

 4 boxes of Crayola 24 count crayons

 1 pack of Crayola washable markers (broad tip)

 1 pack of Elmer’s 6 count glue stick

 3 boxes of Kleenex

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 pack of flushable wipes

 1 (4 pack) package of Play-Doh

 2 plastic folders with prongs and pockets (Five-Star brand)

 2 three-ring zipper pouch (clear plastic front)

 1 change of clothes (in Ziploc bag labeled with child’s name)

 Boys: 1 box of gallon size Ziploc freezer bags

 Girls: 1 box of quart size Ziploc freezer bags

Teacher Wish List:

 Colored card stock

 White card stock

 Thermal laminating pouches

 Lysol Disinfectant Spray

2022-2023 West Union Kindergarten Supply List

 1 non-rolling backpack

 2 zipper pencil pouches with clear front and 3 prongs

 2 pack of Ticonderoga #2 pencils

 1 1” white clear view 3 ring binder

 2 plastic Mead Five Star Folders with 3 prongs

 1 primary writing tablet

 2 packs of baby wipes

 1 pair of Fiskar scissors

 4 boxes of Crayola Crayons 24 count

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 3 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 bottle of Germ-x

 6 pack of glue sticks

 1 pack of black dry erase markers

 1 pack of construction paper

Boys: Gallon Ziploc bags, White Cardstock , Watercolor Paint

Girls: Quart Ziploc bags, Crayola Markers, Colored Cardstock

Wish List:

 White copy paper

 Sheet Protectors

2022-2023 West Union 1st Grade Supply List

 Backpack (non-rolling)

 2 plastic folder with pockets and prongs (no black)

 1 Mead primary K-2 writing journal

 1 pencil/crayon pouch (cloth and flat)

 1 box gallon Ziploc bags

 1 box quart Ziploc bags

 4 boxes of 24 count Crayons

 3 boxes of Kleenex

 1 pack of pink bar erasers

 1- 1st grade writing tablets

 1 pair of Fiskar scissors

 1 two pocket folders (no prongs)

 1 pack of glue sticks (3 sticks)

 3 containers of Clorox wipes

Boys: wide tip expo dry erase markers

Girls: 1 pack colored copy paper (Not construction paper)

Wish List:

Sharpie markers, cardstock, white copy paper, sheet protectors, snack size Ziploc bags, laminating sheets, tab dividers, fine tip expo markers

2022-2023 West Union 2nd Grade Supply List

 Backpack (non-rolling)

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 4 sturdy folders with brads

 4 packs of 24 count crayons

 1 pack of pencil top erasers

 1 pack of #2 Ticonderoga pencils

 1 headphones/earbuds

 1 cloth zipper bag

 1 pack of glue sticks

 1 pair of scissors

 1 pack of notebook paper (wide ruled)

 1 pack of highlighters (4 count)

 1 composition notebook

 1 can of Clorox wipes

Girls: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags

Boys: 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

Wish List:

white or color copy paper, Expo markers, Lysol spray/wipes, colored card stock, hand sanitizer, white out tape, post it notes

2022-2023 West Union 3rd Grade Supply List

 Backpack (non-rolling)

 2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils

 1 pack pencil top erasers

 1 pack of 4 black Expo markers

 2 composition notebooks (NO spirals or wires)

 2 plastic folder with pockets and prongs

 1 pack of loose leaf paper

 1 box crayons

 1 large box of Kleenex

 1 bottle of Germ-x

 1 pack of 2 glue sticks

 1 pencil pouch

 1 pair of student scissors

 Girls: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags

 Boys: 1 canister of Clorox wipes

Wish list:

colored or white copy paper, colored cardstock

2022-2023 West Union 4th Grade Supply List

 Backpack (non-rolling)

 2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils

 1 box Kleenex

 2 inch zipper binder

 1 box 24 count Crayons

 1 one subject spiral notebook

 Headphones or earbuds

 3 container of Clorox wipes

2022-2023 West Union 5th Grade Supply List

 4 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

 1 - pack of dividers with pockets (5 count)

 1 binder that zips (preferred brands: Mead 5Star or Case-It)

 1 - spiral notebook, college ruled, 3 subject

 2 - folders, 3 pronged with pockets

 1 - box crayons/colored pencils (24 pack)

 1 - pencil pouch (zipper preferred)

 1 - pack of cap erasers

 2 - Ticonderoga or USA Gold #2 pencils (24 pack)

 1 - pair student scissors

 1 - pair earbuds/headphones

 1 - pack of black Expo markers (2 count)

Girls: Quart Ziploc bags, paper towels

Boys: Gallon Ziploc bags, Kleenex

Wish list:

 Copy paper

 Astrobright paper

 Expo markers

 Food coloring (science)

 Aluminum foil (science)

2022-2023 West Union 6th Grade Supply List

 1 Zip binder (Mead Five Star)

 1 zipper pencil pouch with holes for binder

 2 Mead composition notebooks

 1 pack of graph paper

 1 pack of sheet protectors

 1 box of crayons

 1 pack of glue stick

 1 pack of black Expo markers

 3 pack #2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)

 2 packs loose leaf paper

 1 pair of scissors

 1 box Kleenex

Girls: 1 container of Clorox wipes

Boys: 1 bottle of Germ-x

Wish List:

white copy paper, colored copy paper, black expo markers

