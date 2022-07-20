2022-2023 West Union Pre-K Supply List
Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
Cloth nap mat
4 boxes of Crayola 24 count crayons
1 pack of Crayola washable markers (broad tip)
1 pack of Elmer’s 6 count glue stick
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of flushable wipes
1 (4 pack) package of Play-Doh
2 plastic folders with prongs and pockets (Five-Star brand)
2 three-ring zipper pouch (clear plastic front)
1 change of clothes (in Ziploc bag labeled with child’s name)
Boys: 1 box of gallon size Ziploc freezer bags
Girls: 1 box of quart size Ziploc freezer bags
Teacher Wish List:
Colored card stock
White card stock
Thermal laminating pouches
Lysol Disinfectant Spray
2022-2023 West Union Kindergarten Supply List
1 non-rolling backpack
2 zipper pencil pouches with clear front and 3 prongs
2 pack of Ticonderoga #2 pencils
1 1” white clear view 3 ring binder
2 plastic Mead Five Star Folders with 3 prongs
1 primary writing tablet
2 packs of baby wipes
1 pair of Fiskar scissors
4 boxes of Crayola Crayons 24 count
2 boxes of Kleenex
3 containers of Clorox wipes
1 bottle of Germ-x
6 pack of glue sticks
1 pack of black dry erase markers
1 pack of construction paper
Boys: Gallon Ziploc bags, White Cardstock , Watercolor Paint
Girls: Quart Ziploc bags, Crayola Markers, Colored Cardstock
Wish List:
White copy paper
Sheet Protectors
2022-2023 West Union 1st Grade Supply List
Backpack (non-rolling)
2 plastic folder with pockets and prongs (no black)
1 Mead primary K-2 writing journal
1 pencil/crayon pouch (cloth and flat)
1 box gallon Ziploc bags
1 box quart Ziploc bags
4 boxes of 24 count Crayons
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 pack of pink bar erasers
1- 1st grade writing tablets
1 pair of Fiskar scissors
1 two pocket folders (no prongs)
1 pack of glue sticks (3 sticks)
3 containers of Clorox wipes
Boys: wide tip expo dry erase markers
Girls: 1 pack colored copy paper (Not construction paper)
Wish List:
Sharpie markers, cardstock, white copy paper, sheet protectors, snack size Ziploc bags, laminating sheets, tab dividers, fine tip expo markers
2022-2023 West Union 2nd Grade Supply List
Backpack (non-rolling)
2 boxes of Kleenex
4 sturdy folders with brads
4 packs of 24 count crayons
1 pack of pencil top erasers
1 pack of #2 Ticonderoga pencils
1 headphones/earbuds
1 cloth zipper bag
1 pack of glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
1 pack of notebook paper (wide ruled)
1 pack of highlighters (4 count)
1 composition notebook
1 can of Clorox wipes
Girls: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags
Boys: 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
Wish List:
white or color copy paper, Expo markers, Lysol spray/wipes, colored card stock, hand sanitizer, white out tape, post it notes
2022-2023 West Union 3rd Grade Supply List
Backpack (non-rolling)
2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
1 pack pencil top erasers
1 pack of 4 black Expo markers
2 composition notebooks (NO spirals or wires)
2 plastic folder with pockets and prongs
1 pack of loose leaf paper
1 box crayons
1 large box of Kleenex
1 bottle of Germ-x
1 pack of 2 glue sticks
1 pencil pouch
1 pair of student scissors
Girls: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags
Boys: 1 canister of Clorox wipes
Wish list:
colored or white copy paper, colored cardstock
2022-2023 West Union 4th Grade Supply List
Backpack (non-rolling)
2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils
1 box Kleenex
2 inch zipper binder
1 box 24 count Crayons
1 one subject spiral notebook
Headphones or earbuds
3 container of Clorox wipes
2022-2023 West Union 5th Grade Supply List
4 packs college-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
1 - pack of dividers with pockets (5 count)
1 binder that zips (preferred brands: Mead 5Star or Case-It)
1 - spiral notebook, college ruled, 3 subject
2 - folders, 3 pronged with pockets
1 - box crayons/colored pencils (24 pack)
1 - pencil pouch (zipper preferred)
1 - pack of cap erasers
2 - Ticonderoga or USA Gold #2 pencils (24 pack)
1 - pair student scissors
1 - pair earbuds/headphones
1 - pack of black Expo markers (2 count)
Girls: Quart Ziploc bags, paper towels
Boys: Gallon Ziploc bags, Kleenex
Wish list:
Copy paper
Astrobright paper
Expo markers
Food coloring (science)
Aluminum foil (science)
2022-2023 West Union 6th Grade Supply List
1 Zip binder (Mead Five Star)
1 zipper pencil pouch with holes for binder
2 Mead composition notebooks
1 pack of graph paper
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 box of crayons
1 pack of glue stick
1 pack of black Expo markers
3 pack #2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)
2 packs loose leaf paper
1 pair of scissors
1 box Kleenex
Girls: 1 container of Clorox wipes
Boys: 1 bottle of Germ-x
Wish List:
white copy paper, colored copy paper, black expo markers