Seniors at West Union Attendance Center recently attended a workshop designed to prepare them for life after high school.
Approximately 20 of the school's 30 seniors spent the morning through early afternoon at the Union County School District office recently as part of a Strategies for Success Workshop. The workshop was led by David Simmons, career coach for the school district.
"These are all West Union High School seniors that are off to great futures," Simmons said. "Today they're learning all of the tools available to them to be as successful as possible. We work on a positive self-image, building healthy relationships goal setting and achievement. We can have everything in life we want."
Senior Jerod McDonald said the seniors learned about their self-image during the workshop.
"We're working on ourselves, so after we graduate we'll be able to go and work on whatever career we choose," McDonald said. "Some of us are still deciding what career to choose."
McDonald went on to say he learned what his classmates think about him.
"It's teaching me how they see me on the daily," the senior said. "I've also been learning about what career would suit me best and opening my eyes a little bit more.''
Currently, McDonald said he plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College next year and eventually transfer to the University of Mississippi. He said he eventually wants to be a nurse practitioner.
Anna Grace Jackson said she also learned strategies to help her grow as a person.
"We've learned about the positive and negative qualities in our lives and how to work on them to improve ourselves," Jackson said. "We've also been learning how to grow in our career choices and to set and reach our goals.
Jackson said she wants to attend Northeast for two years, then transfer to Ole Miss to get a teaching degree and teach math. She said the workshop gave her extra motivation in that career path.
"This workshop has helped me get on the right path and have determination," Jackson said.
Simmons said he hopes to roll out the workshop to East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle in the near future.