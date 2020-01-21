INGOMAR - West Union went two-for-two on Monday as they swept the junior high basketball championships with a 27-24 overtime win in the girls contest and a 42-22 victory in the boys at the 2020 Union County Junior High Tournament.
The girls game was a tightly contested game throughout which West Union led for most of the way, but Ingomar fought back to tie it at the end of regulation 23-23.
West Union took the advantage during the overtime as Zoey Wright scored all of the Lady Eagle points (four) to secure the win and hoist the trophy with the 27-24 win.
Wright was the game's top scorer with 13 points and Laina Corder also hit for double digits with 10.
Cadie Jo Byrd was the leading scorer for Ingomar with seven points.
West Union led at the half by a 10-9 score.
(B) West Union 42, New Albany 22
West Union left no doubt early on that it was their night as they broke open a close 11-5 game after a quarter as they went on a 17-4 run in the second period to take a 28-9 lead into the half and coast to the title win.
Greer Manning had a big night as he led all scorers with 18 points. Cole Morris Willard pumped in 10 points for the Eagles.
Earl was the leading scorer for New Albany with 10.
All four teams will advance to play in the 5-County Junior High Tournament that will be played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.