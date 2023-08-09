I will be very interested to see how the voter turnout will be Tuesday (this was written Monday). Even though voting is one of the most patriotic things one can do, participation in elections here usually ranges from so-so to embarrassingly poor.
There are important races on the ballot but, then, all offices are important.
I have repeatedly noticed that one of the things non-Americans find strange is the pervasive presence of flags, the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem on display everywhere and at most public events. Apparently, this sort of thing does not occur in other countries.
Does that mean they are less patriotic than us, or more secure in their patriotism? I don’t know.
Does our widespread display mean we are that patriotic or just that we want people to think we are? I don’t know that, either.
I’m not as patriotic as I could be. I always vote, attend government meetings and participate in government as much as I can. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, but going so far as to die for my country is a hard question, given the state of the country today.
Americans fought and died in World War II, but they were literally fighting for their freedom and had the backing of a unified nation.
More recently, brave Americans also fought and died in Korea, Viet Nam and a bevy of Middle Eastern and other countries when our freedom was not so clearly at stake and the country not united, unfortunately.
I am distressed in that most times when I see a map of the United States on the news, the states are all different colors, red and blue instead of the same.
Our politicians use that divisiveness to their advantage and the national news media amplifies it for viewership and profit.
All too often our national and state political leadership is more concerned about consolidating power, increasing wealth and getting even for perceived slights, rather than benefitting constituents.
Candidates campaign on who they hate and who they love rather than past accomplishments and realistic goals. One state candidate made the statement that “Democrats are not welcome in Mississippi” and I couldn’t believe it. It wasn’t that long ago that everybody was a Democrat and nobody was a Republican. Has the use of misleading and false campaign ads by politicians, generally spread that widely across the country?
There are plenty of people I disagree with, but I don’t hate them. I do not consider them enemies. People are not supposed to agree on everything. That’s no justification for threats, vitriol and actual harm.
I long for the days when we still had statesmen rather than politicians. They could vehemently argue principle all day long, but they could still sit down and have reasonable conversations with respect to work out differences. Is politics not the art of compromise?
Some surveys show that patriotism is at an all-time low. People routinely recite the Pledge of Allegiance by rote, but do we think about the implications of what we are saying? Are we taking our country for granted?
Politicians and their followers are pushing us toward becoming a fatally fractured nation.
Lincoln was right about a house divided and we could soon learn the reality of a loss of freedom and democracy as a result.
I hope somebody will prove me wrong, but until then I prefer to fall back on the oft-quoted words of Rodney King: “Can we all get along?”
We have before. Why can’t we again? It’s up to us because the politicians are not going to make it happen.
