East Union won the Class I North Half Powerlifting title for the fifth consecutive year this spring and was poised to win state for a record fifth consecutive time as well before the coronavirus shut sports down. Pictured front row left - Yilah Isby, Sunshine Fulgham, Mary Herod, Bethany Hazel, Emily Herod, Lucy Haynes, Harleigh Wheelington. Second row left - Liz Hall, Maggie McVey, Sylvie McVey, Carrie Wilkinson, Kaitie Boatner, Emma Boatner, Macey Morehead, Jessie Roberts. Back row - East Union Girls Powerlifting coach Scott Duley.