CORRECTION: This article appeared in the New Albany Gazette Medical Directory and incorrectly identified author Brad Robbins as a physician. Brad Robbins is a Physician Assistant with OrthoXpress Holding.
It was October 2019. You were reading Twitter feeds or caught site of the ESPN ticker that said “Alabama’s QB out for several weeks with high ankle sprain.” You thought to yourself, “what the heck is a high ankle sprain?” It’s a layman’s term that is thrown around in conversation among coaches, fans, and the media, but nobody really knows exactly what it means. I am going educate you on this so that you can impress your friends with useful orthopaedic knowledge.
A high ankle sprain is an injury to the ankle that happens when the ankle joint is externally rotated with force, or the foot rotated away from the body. For example, your right foot would be rotated in a clockwise fashion, or the left foot rotated in a counterclockwise fashion. Sometimes the ankle joint is dorsiflexed (i.e., the movement that occurs when taking your foot off the gas or brake pedal) when this happens. This is very different from your typical lateral ankle sprain that involves an inversion mechanism (i.e., arch of your foot rolls in towards the body). High ankle sprains cause pain in the lower leg and anterior ankle vs pain with a lateral sprain being on the outside of the ankle. Lateral ankle sprains account for over 90 percent of all ankle sprains. High ankle sprains make up only about one percent of all ankle sprains, which is probably why most people don’t understand the concept.
High ankle sprains are caused by injury to the syndesmosis. The syndesmosis is the joint space in the ankle where the tibia and fibula (these are the two lower leg bones) are held together by ligaments and a structure called the interosseus membrane. When you put weight on your foot and ankle, these soft tissues prevent the talus from causing separation to the tibia and fibula at the ankle joint. This is very important in the biomechanics and function of the ankle when running or jumping. If the integrity of the syndesmosis is compromised, one simply cannot bear weight without extreme pain. Therefore, we see lateral ankle sprains get back to play/work much quicker and high ankle sprains take a lot longer. So, not all ankle sprains are equal and it’s not always “just a sprain.”
Treatments for these takes a very conservative approach. As specialists in orthopaedics, it’s our job to determine if the ligament is stable enough to heal without surgery. Sometimes we can determine this by performing a physical exam with a few special hands-on tests. Sometimes we can look at x-rays and measure separations between the tibia and fibula to determine the amount of instability of the ligaments. This is another reason why we take x-rays. Even if you think you don’t have a fracture, x-rays are valuable in ruling out other soft tissue injuries such as this. An MRI is usually done to verify our exam and to determine an appropriate plan of care. Nonsurgical treatment will consist of wearing a cast or fracture boot while remaining non-weight-bearing with crutches or a knee scooter. We try to delay weight-bearing until your ankle is pain free. This might take up to six weeks. Surgery involves stabilizing the syndesmosis with either screws or a procedure called a suture button or tight-rope (reference Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa injury in 2019).
Brad Robbins, PA-C
OrthoXpress Holding
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.