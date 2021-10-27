My most troublesome symptom of early-onset (well, not that early) senility is difficulty in remembering people’s names.
Faces are not too much of a problem, but names often remain just barely beyond my grasp.
Other people I know say they have similar difficulties, and that it’s maddening, but it’s a particular problem for me.
I work for, and have worked interminably for, a newspaper.
I have interacted with tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of individuals over the decades.
Most of them either know me through those interactions, or just by seeing my name in print repeatedly. They know me so it is not unreasonable for them to assume I know them as well. I have had doddering old men approach, call me by name, and remember fondly how I made their photo when they were in Little League. Or so it seems, and I have no clue who they are.
When someone comes up to you, calls you by name, and begins a conversation like you are long-lost siblings, there is no good ploy to deal with not being able to pull up that person’s name.
One may haltingly continue the conversation in hopes that some clue will present itself as to the speaker’s identity. Maybe a second person will arrive and you can say to the first, “Oh, this is so-and-so” in hopes he or she will introduce himself or herself, saving you from ignominy.
Occasionally, the other person will note that you appear to be having some sort of psychological or medical emergency and mercifully identify themselves. If all else fails, I am forced to say, with total humiliation, “I don’t have the slightest idea who you are.”
I feel like I am affronting that person’s basic identity, the core of their being.
The problem with names could be psychological for me.
First, my parents gave me a name that could either be a boy’s or girl’s. Second, they gave me almost, but not quite, the same name as my father. They wanted something similar but not a Junior, so my father, James Lawrence, named me James Lynn. That left the family with two James L. Wests and no apparent way to distinguish between the two. This caused bureaucratic problems for decades.
An identity with some promise finally presented itself in college. I had a respected professor whose first two names were Eddie Reid.
This did not sound like a particularly professorial name so he came up with E. Reid.
Bingo!
Learning this, I became J. Lynn West, a somewhat more imposing (although admittedly pompous) name. It sounds vaguely professional, academic, perhaps even esteemed.
Of course, it doesn’t always work. Some people call me “J,” although without the Men in Black vibe. There is an occasional “J Leno” and more common “Mr. Lynn” (which sounds like the name of a hairdresser to the stars. “Oh, Beyonce’, who did your hair for the red carpet? Why, Mr. Lynn.”). With Mr. West, I just feel ancient.
I have considered a total name change, but mine is already pretty simple.
Marion Robert Morrison became John Wayne, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor became Lorde, Michael Lee Aday became Meat Loaf, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta became Lady Gaga.
But that’s not for me. Then there is the alternative of going to only one name.
There are plenty of one-name people but one-name status needs to be earned.
Elvis did it. Oprah more or less did it. Madonna did it, but hers expired. Few others have without sounding somewhat ridiculous, even to replace long tongue-twisting actual monikers.
There is one I have a legitimate claim on. In high school I learned that my father’s nickname in school was Fuzzy (no one would ever tell me why). At that point I became known to classmates as “Fuzz.”
It has a lot to recommend it. Short, easy to remember, difficult to misspell, and with no clear associations, good or bad.
So, if we meet and I cannot recall your name immediately, please do not be offended. And don't feel bad if you can't recall mine.
Just mark it down to human failing. And if you greet me with “Hey, Fuzz,” I will at least know you are aware of my dilemma, even if not in total sympathy with it.